FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport City Council will vote Tuesday night on raising the sales tax by 1% to help pay for city roads, and some aldermen said that there is a text message being sent out that is simply not true.

Freeport has an issue with its road infrastructure, according to the city manager. The plan is to form a road program to restore the 139 miles of road on a 25-year-old replacement schedule.

A 1% sales tax increase is expected to earn about $3.5 million a year. This has been discussed for months, with some aldermen wanting citizens to decide, not the council.

A text message sent out to area residents included the names and pictures of four Democrats on the council, saying that they are pushing a massive increase.

The first point said that it is a $3.5 million annual tax increase, which is not true. That is how much it would generate each year.

The four said that they have not decided if they will vote yes or no and have been asking a lot of questions at prior meetings, such as what happens if it does not pass and how the money will be used if it does.