Freeport veteran receives special recognition

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Scott Haugh, from Freeport, served in the Army during the Gulf War, and on Friday he was honored with a “thank you” for his service.

Heartland Hospice made it possible for Haugh to receive a veteran pinning ceremony, a certificate of appreciation, and a handmade plaque.

After serving in the military, Haugh made it his mission to help veterans and former servicemembers to find jobs.

His wife, Louann, says giving back to the community is his passion.

“He became a LVER (Local Veterans Employment Representative), helping the business owners hire the vets. And, he’s still trying to do that to this very day. He was working this morning, up until it was time to come here,” she said.

Scott is also heavily involved in the Freeport community, between working at the library, to serving with the Knights of Columbus.