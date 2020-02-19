Freeport woman accused of identity theft, forging prescription for Oxycodone

FREEPORT, Ill (WTVO) — 23-year-old Carin Alvarado is accused of forging a prescription for Oxycodone using another person’s driver’s license and insurance card.

According to Freeport Police, Alvarado attempted to fill the forged prescription at the CVS on W. Galena Avenue twice on December 31st, 2017.

She has been charged with Unauthorized Possession of a Prescription Form, Unauthorized Acquisition of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of Medical Assistance, and Identity Theft.

She is being held at the Stephenson County Jail.

