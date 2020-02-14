Closings
Freeport woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in argument

Local News
Photo: Freeport Police Department

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 24-year-old Aliece Guilder was arrested early Friday after police say she stabbed her boyfriend during an argument.

According to Freeport Police, they were called to the 2000 block of W. Galena around 2:07 a.m., where they met with a stabbing victim.

The 24-year-old victim, a man from Chicago, said he had come to Freeport to meet with Guilder, who he had been dating. The victim told police that the two had an argument, and as he was leaving the apartment, she stabbed him in his left shoulder.

He was taken to Freeport Health Network Memorial Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Guilder was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

She was held in the Stephenson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

