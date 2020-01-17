Freeport woman accused of starving 2 pit bull puppies to death

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say 31-year-old Shante Lynch has been charged with animal cruelty after starving two pit bull mix puppies to death.

According to Freeport Police, on or around January 7th, Lynch intentionally left the two puppies exposed to the elements and without adequate shelter, food or water, which caused them to starve to death.

Police say at the time of their deaths, the puppies’ body weight was “well below” their ideal weights.

Lynch was charged with two counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

She was arrested and taken to the Stephenson County Jail, posted 10 percent of her $5,000 bond, and was released until her court date.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

