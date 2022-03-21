FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Tanya Beckham, 38, was arrested Sunday after police said they responded to a reported shooting in the area of W. Broadway and S. Oak Avenue.

According to Freeport Police, officers responded to the scene around 3:05 p.m. and found evidence in the area that pointed to Beckham as the suspect.

Police later found the weapon and arrested Beckham. She was charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and was taken to the Stephenson County Jail.

She bonded out and was released on Monday.