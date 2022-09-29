FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport woman whose house exploded earlier this month has succumbed to her injuries, officials said Wednesday

Bonnie Bawinkel, 60, and her husband, Al, were hospitalized after their house, in the 4000 block of US Business 20 in Freeport, exploded on the evening of September 13th.

The Winnebago County Coroner said she died from her injuries on Tuesday, September 27th.

Al Bawinkel is still in critical condition.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshall are investigating the incident.

Jeff Kaiser set up a fundraiser for his cousins on GoFundMe.