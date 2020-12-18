Freeport woman identified as pedestrian killed in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Danielle Copus, 41, of Freeport, as the woman struck by a car and killed on E. State Street in Rockford on Wednesday.

Around 6:00 p.m., Rockford police officers responded to the 7300 block of E. State Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Police say Copus was rushed to the nearest hospital. However, she was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

The coroner said she died of blunt force trauma injuries sustained in the crash.

