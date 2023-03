STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police say Katelin Croffoot, 26, was killed Tuesday after crashing into a tree.

According to police, Croffoot’s 2000 Jeep Patriot was headed east on Stephenson Road west of Bolton Road around 11:41 p.m. on March 7th when she went off the road, hit a ditch, became airborne, and struck a tree.

She was flown to a regional hospital but later died, police said.