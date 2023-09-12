FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Jennifer Adams has entered a guilty plea for helping her son, Javian, cover up the murder of Thomas Fort in 2019.

Fort was found dead in the 500 block of S. Adams on June 5th, 2019. During the investigation, detectives learned that Fort had been physically assaulted in the 600 block of W. Stephenson Street and was moved to where he was found dead.

Thomas Fort

Javian Adams was arrested on June 8th, 2019. He pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder on June 24th, 2021, and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Jennifer Adams was charged with Concealment of a Homicidal Death and Obstructing Justice. Freeport Police said the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested her at a motel in Joliet in September 2019.

She is due to be sentenced on December 13th, 2023.