FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have charged Justin Knapp, 35, with Aggravated Battery after beating a woman with a metal bar after a minor traffic accident.

According to police, Knapp and the 49-year-old Stockton woman were in an accident in the area of West Galena Avenue and Park Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said while the two were discussing the accident, Knapp reportedly began hitting the woman with a metal bar. Two passersby were able to intervene until officers arrived, police said.

The woman suffered “serious injuries,” according to police, and was taken first to FHN and then to a Rockford-area hospital. She is currently in stable condition.

Knapp was charged with Aggravated Battery on a Public Way and Aggravated Battery with Great Bodily Harm.

He was booked into the Stephenson County Jail on $10,000 bond.