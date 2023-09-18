FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport City Council members were set to vote on a 1% sales tax increase Monday night, but there seemed to be a lot of confusion.

There was a lot of discussion at the meeting, with aldermen ultimately voting to have the legal department draft a referendum.

Raising the tax would bring in an estimated $3.5 million in revenue every year, which would be used on road projects.

Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller warned aldermen about the impact that putting this matter to a referendum would have.

“If that referendum is voted to go on the March ballot, if that’s what the plan is, that means there’s no funding for the entire 2024 year, and possibly no funding after that if the referendum fails,” Miller said.

Aldermen could vote at their next city council meeting on whether to approve a referendum for the ballot.