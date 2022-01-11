Freeport’s Carl Sandburg 5th graders go remote

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local fifth grade students will go remote starting on Wednesday.

The Freeport School District said that, because of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Carl Sandburg School, the fifth graders there will go to an adaptive pause. The school reminded students that attendance counts even though classes are remote.

They will follow the schedule their teachers sent them last Friday, when the entire district was on adaptive pause. Students will go back in-person on Tuesday, Jan. 18.