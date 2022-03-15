FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The owners of The Cheese Market in Freeport announced Tuesday that they would be closing after twelve years of operation.

Corey and Jamie Engle made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying “We have decided to retire from the business and we will be closing The Cheese Market April 1, 2022. This was a very difficult decision to make and we feel so humbled by the many compliments our store has received and the great friends we have made with our customers, employees, and vendors. It is just time to give our bodies a rest.”

The Cheese Market is located at 700 W. South Street, and sells cheese products as well as salsa, popcorn, meats, honey, syrup and jams.