FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport park was transformed into an art showcase this weekend.

Around 40 stateline artists came together to show off their work at this year’s “Art in the Park.” The Freeport event, which included vendors and food trucks, made for an eventful day at Krape Park.

There are a variety of artists that come out each year, ranging from paintings to jewelry and more. The hope is that they are able to get new artists each showcase while also keeping the artists who return each year.

“It’s wonderful and very well advertised, and this park is one of Freeport’s best assets and there’s just no better place to have this, and there’s always a big crowd,” said Peggy Mitchell of Thumb Prints Design.

This was the 16th year for “Art in the Park.”