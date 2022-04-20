FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Classic Cinema’s Lindo Theatre first opened its doors to moviegoers in 1922, and on Wednesday it will mark the anniversary by showing the first movie exhibited at the venue.

The film is a silent comedy called “Miss Lulu Bett,” starring Lois Wilson and Milton Sills.

Theater owner Willis Johnson says keeping its history alive is part of its mission.

“Where ever we have a theater that is historic, we have tried our best to return it to what it was in its era,” said Johnson.

“Miss Lulu Bett” screens at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Admission is $2.50.

The Lindo Theatre is located at 115 S Chicago Avenue.