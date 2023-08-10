FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Some stateline kids will have new clothes when they go back to school later this month.

Freeport’s Salvation Army held a free clothing giveaway on Thursday. They normally do these about six times per year.

One Salvation Army captain said that, many times, kids only wear an outfit a few times before they outgrow it, and that residents are helping out their neighbor by donating those clothes.

“People that live in poverty may get help with food or medical, but they don’t get cash assistance necessarily to provide clothes or other items, underwear, socks, and go to back to school,” said Captain Lisa Thorson. “And when you have two, three, or sometimes five or more children, you need help.”

The Salvation Army also collects bedding, towels and personal hygiene products to give out.