Freeport’s Two Eagles restaurant destroyed in fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Over a dozen stateline-area fire departments were called to Freeport Thursday night to fight a fire at the Two Eagles restaurant.

It took firefighters over an hour to douse the flames. Officials say the building, at 18 E Main St, is a total loss.

The Freeport Fire Department was called out around 8:30 p.m. Crews met flames engulfing the back of the building.

Firefighters weren’t able to reach the fire at first and called in nearly 15 local fire departments for assistance.

Crews had to pull the structure apart to extinguish the fire.

No one was hurt, but the fire is estimated to have caused $190,000 in damage.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

