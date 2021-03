FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — One of the Stateline’s favorite ice cream stops, Union Dairy, is set to open on Tuesday.

The old fashioned ice cream parlor and restaurant, located at 126 E. Douglas Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday.

Union Dairy has been a yearly tradition in Freeport for 107 years.