FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A local taste of summer is now open for the season.

Union Dairy in Freeport welcomed guests on Tuesday for the first time since fall. The shop is still hiring, and hours will vary as they get fully staffed, but customers are once again welcomed inside.

Union Dairy’s general manager Martiny McClellan said that, after two years of COVID, the new season feels different.

“We’ve been going through a lot these last few years with just COVID and I just feel like this will be a comeback year,” McClellan said. “So, I’m just really excited. Everyone was ready for us to open our doors and, so, I just look forward to it being a better year this year.”

More information can be found on Union Dairy’s Facebook page.