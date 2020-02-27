Freeport’s Union Dairy opens this weekend

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — In a sign that springtime is just around the corner, Freeport’s Union Dairy is set to hold a Grand Re-Opening this Sunday.

The old fashioned ice cream parlor and restaurant, located at 126 E. Douglas Street, will be offering buy one, get one single dip cones from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Union Dairy will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Memorial Day, at which point it will be open 7 days a week throughout the summer.

Union Dairy has been a yearly tradition in Freeport for 106 years!

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

