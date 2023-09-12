FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A nonprofit organization serving veterans is celebrating a century of service.

Freeport’s Moseley-Loewe Post 988 turned 100 on Tuesday. It is part of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Organization, which works to ensure that veterans are respected for their service and recognized for the sacrifices that they make for the country.

A ceremony and celebration started at 4:45 p.m. The president of the post said that he is proud of the 1.6 acre property.

“We needed an area where we could honor our veterans past, present and future by putting a lot of walls in the park here,” Gary Eisenhower Sr. said. “They represent pages torn out of a history book and the history timeline of all the families. I control the database since the year 2000. There’s over 14,000 names on these 19 walls.”

The database at the VFW stretches from the Gulf War all the way back to the Civil War.