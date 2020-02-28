Friday classes canceled at Rockford elementary school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Johnson Elementary School, 3805 Rural Street, will be closed Friday.

The Rockford Public School district made the announcement on social media Thursday night.

Classes at Johnson Elementary School are canceled Friday, Feb. 28, and the school will be closed because of a water leak and electrical outage. We apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding. @MJohnsonSchool @SkyDiveTeacher — RPS205 (@RPS205) February 28, 2020

No classes will be held Friday, February 28th.

In the posts, district officials say a water leak and electrical outage are to blame.

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

