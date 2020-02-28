Friday classes canceled at Rockford elementary school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Johnson Elementary School, 3805 Rural Street, will be closed Friday.
The Rockford Public School district made the announcement on social media Thursday night.
No classes will be held Friday, February 28th.
In the posts, district officials say a water leak and electrical outage are to blame.
