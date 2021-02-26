Friday donation will allow Rockford cancer charity to make wishes come true

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nik’s Wish, a local organization that helps young adults battling cancer, accepted a $24,000 donation on Friday.

The check was presented at Anderson Japanese Gardens by Nik’s Wish sponsor, the MRDT Foundation.

Nik’s Wish founder Kelli Ritschel says the donation will help grant wishes to four families, for the amount of around $6,000 each.

“This means the world to them. Sometimes, the wishes are to celebrate the end of treatment, sometimes they are just encouragement to keep on fighting, and sadly, sometimes it’s a last wish. So these wishes that we provide are absolutely priceless memories for the families,” she said.

Nik’s Wish helps young adults who are too old to qualify for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.