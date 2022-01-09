Friend of Kyle Rittenhouse takes plea deal

KENOSHA, Wis. (WTVO) — The friend who bought Kyle Rittenhouse the assault-style rifle used in the Kenosha shootings has taken a plea deal.

Dominick Black agreed to plead “No Contest” to contributing to the delinquency of a minor. It is a non-criminal citation that will allow him to avoid convictions on the two felonies he had been facing.

Black was 18-years-old when he bought the AR-15 rifle Rittenhouse, who was only 17-years-old at the time. Rittenhouse used the gun to kill two people, and wound a third, during racial justice protests in 2020.

A jury found Rittenhouse not guilty, based on his claim of self-defense.