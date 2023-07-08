BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — On March 31, Frederick Livingston Jr., passed away after the Apollo Theater collapse in Belvidere.

On July 8, friends and family came together at the Spencer Park to celebrate the life of the proud, happy-go-lucky man.

“My brother was a really a great guy, and he brought everybody together just by being who he was,” said Deanna Hicks, sister of Livingston Jr. “Fred was proud of who he was, and he didn’t put on airs to be anybody that he wasn’t. So this day is truly to celebrate him and our family as we mourn his loss.”

Attendees of the celebration honored Fred by wearing shirts of his favorite band, Slayer, and sharing pictures and stories.

Livingston Jr.’s nephew, James Hicks III, said the day is to honor and celebrate his uncle, but also for everyone to have a sense of closure.

“It did happen so fast. It was so sudden. And I think that a lot of us buried it. And, you know, now today we can all come together… just a matter of being there for one another.”

Hicks III said his uncle’s favorite season was summer, and being outdoors with his car and metal music is the way he would have wanted to be remembered.

“He’s very funny. You know, he’d like to to crack jokes. See, he was a happy go lucky guy,” Hicks III said. “You could be having the worst day ever. But if you saw my uncle, you just let your face lit up, you know? And like I said, you know, if you were struggling with something, you could talk to more than anything, and he’d just be there to listen. There was no judgment.”

Livingston Jr.’s family thanked everyone, including the Belvidere and metal communities, for their love, prayers and support.

“It’s just a reminder that no one’s promise tomorrow,” said Deanna Hicks. “So live for today and tell the people that you love them today. Don’t wait for tomorrow.”