Friends and family of Rockford alderman John Beck honor his memory with parade

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Friends and family of Alderman John Beck honored his memory – and his birthday – with an afternoon parade on Thursday.

Cars lined the Edgewater neighborhood as the route passed by Beck’s home. Members of the Rockford Park District, RAMP, and the City of Rockford took part.

From their cars, they offered support to John’s wife, Sandra, and gave birthday messages.

Kellie Olivencia, who organized the parade felt it would be the best way to come together in Beck’s honor, while still following social distancing guidelines.

“It was good, seeing the faces that we haven’t seen in over a month, and hearing their voices and the shout-outs to Sandra, the ‘We love you,’ the ‘Happy Birthday, John!’ It was really, really heartwarming,” said Olivencia. “It was like having a big, virtual hug as it drove down the street.”

Beck, who served as alderman of Rockford’s 12th Ward for 19 years, passed away last week following complications from surgery.

Today would have been his 58th birthday.

