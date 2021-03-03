Friends dance in hospital parking lot for Rockford woman on last day of chemotherapy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Friends of Rena Williams were dancing in the parking lot of SwedishAmerican as she left the hospital today on the last day of her chemotherapy treatment.

Rena, 34, who has breast cancer, would dance outside Swedes as a way to relax prior to each treatment.

Her dancing caught on as friends and family waited for videos of her dances to be uploaded to Facebook.

Rena said today the show of support for her was heartwarming.

“I broke down crying, good crying. Just everybody learning this dance, it’s just completely overwhelming that people go out of their way and do something special like that,” she said.

Rena was able to ring a bell inside the hospital to mark her final chemo treatment.