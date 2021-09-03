Friends of Rockton teen says ‘extent of his injuries are unimaginable’ after being hit by box truck

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Hononegah senior suffered horrific injuries after his vehicle was struck by a box truck on N. Meridian Road on Tuesday, and now friends of the family have organized a fundraiser to help offset medical costs.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff, around 2 p.m. deputies responded to the 3700 block, near Dickenson Road, where the box truck and the passenger vehicle collided.

Police said a 17-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger were both taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police said the passenger car was eastbound on Dickenson and the box truck southbound on Meridian at the time of the crash.

Dana Krischke identified Quinn James as one of the victims in a GoFundMe. “The extent of his injuries are unimaginable. Every bone in his face is broken or crushed, including the roof of his mouth and jaw. He will require more surgeries than I can comprehend. Currently, they are focusing on his base skull fracture, brain bleed, collapsed lung, kidney, liver, and spleen damage, as well as fluid in his abdomen. He is currently in a medically induced coma hoping to allow his body time to rest enough to start recovery.”

According to Krischke, Quinn is a senior at Hononegah High School and had plans to go into the Navy following graduation.

Due to the severity of his injuries, Quinn was flown to the UW Children’s Hospital in Madison.

The accident is still under investigation.