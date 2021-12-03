From food truck to food court, Jammin’ Jerk Grill serves Jamaican-style cuisine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Last year, many restaurants took a hit during the pandemic lockdowns, but Jammin’ Jerk started a food truck. Now, its owners have opened a restaurant at CherryVale Mall’s food court.

“We started right in the midst of COVID last year,” said Jammin’ Jerk Grill owners Renee and Andre Radway.

“We debuted our truck as a food truck. It did really well in the Rockford area and decided we did not want to stop.”

Renee and Andre operate the food truck with their neighbor, Laura.

“We offer Jamaican cuisine, with him being from Jamaica and myself from Chicago, we did a little bit of a fusion here,” Renee explained. “Of course, my background is more Chicago-style fast food, our traditional meal that we serve here is is the taste of Jamaica. That’s the most authentic dish known around the world.”

After seeing success with the food truck, the Radways took an opportunity to open a brick-and-mortar location at CherryVale Mall.

“Last year, we had an overwhelming response via social media that, ‘oh no, we have to wait a whole year for the truck to come back out,’ and things like that. We were walking in the mall one day and said, ‘do we really want to stop the truck? Or should we see if Jammin Jerk can be something more?'” the Radways said.

The pair say they’re excited to see what the future holds.

“This is definitely not the last stop. I have huge dreams for Jammin Jerk Grill. Our ultimate dream is to be a bar and grill, and maybe even franchising, so letting a lot of people get a taste of what we have to offer,” they said.

Jammin’ Jerk will be open during the mall’s normal business hours, and the food truck will still be on the streets of Rockford.