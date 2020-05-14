From prison to podcast: Blagojevich to host ‘The Lightning Rod’

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted of corruption and recently freed after serving 8 years by President Trump, is set to host his own podcast.

“The Lightning Rod” will debut May 20th, and is produced by WLS radio, for whom Blagojevich formerly hosted a show from 2009-11 while awaiting trial.

WLS’ vice president of marketing, Marv Nyren, said, “Blagojevich is a polarizing political figure who served his time and now he’s serving up the truth, only on WLS-AM. It will be messy, it will be raw and it will be Rod as you have never heard him before.”

Blagojevich said, “After a long exile, I made it home. It’s a brand new day. I’m finally free and fired up to speak my mind, provide insights from the inside, and share what I’ve learned from the school of hard knocks.”

