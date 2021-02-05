Frozen, snow covered hydrants delay Rockford firefighters in garage blaze

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters say frozen and snow covered hydrants caused them delays in extinguishing a garage fire Friday morning.

Around 7 a.m. on Ridgeland Road, Rockford Fire crews found heavy fire coming from a detached garage. No one was hurt, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Captain James Cantu said the frozen hydrants caused firefighters a problem finding a water source.

“We found out there was one that was completely covered in snow that might have been closer, that we just couldn’t see. It was on a map, but we weren’t able to locate it. So, I think, if somebody in the neighborhood would have cleaned that out, it might have helped out a little bit,” Cantu said.

Fire officials ask that three feet around every hydrant be kept clear of ice and snow.

