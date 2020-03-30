Fugitive Beloit man, wanted for attempted homicide, arrested Monday

Live Now
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Wanted fugitive Anthony Gibson, 35, was arrested early Monday morning for a Friday night shooting, according to Beloit Police.

On Friday, March 27th, 2020, police say Gibson is suspected of firing shots in the 1800 block of Madison Road.

A police officer spotted Gibson in the 500 block of Shirland Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Beloit Police, along with South Beloit Police and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office took Gibson in to custody.

He was charged with being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Gibson was also wanted for bail jumping, as he also faces attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting a 32-year-old Janesville man in June 2017.

