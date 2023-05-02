ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two brothers are in custody after police found them hiding at a Rockford motel after trying to run a man down with their car and leading police on a high-speed pursuit.

According to court records, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in the 2300 block of New Milford Church Road on Sunday, April 23rd at 8:54 p.m. for a violation of an order of protection.

Police were told that Dominic Patton, 20, and his brother, Jacob, 22, had been fighting with a woman at the house. Jacob has a history of domestic violence and charges of stalking, police said.

Photos: Winnebago County Jail

Police said a relative went to the home and was brandishing a pocket knife “to protect his family” from the brothers.

During a heated exchange in the front yard, the Pattons had threatened to get a gun from their car, a silver Buick sedan, records show.

Dominic, who was allegedly driving, attempted to run the victim over in the yard with the car before the brothers left the scene.

Police said they were able to make phone contact with Jacob, who agreed to meet with deputies at a Mobil gas station in New Milford to “clear up the incident,” but the brothers never arrived.

According to police, Dominic, who has a prior conviction for assault, did not possess a valid driver’s license and was wanted on the charge of Aggravated Fleeing to Elude.

Around 6:22 p.m. on Monday, April 24th, deputies spotted the Buick on Blue Lake Avenue, occupied by the Patton brothers and a woman. As the deputies approached, Dominic threw the car into reverse and backed through a yard, police said.

The subsequent pursuit reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour from Route 2 to Meridian Road to Fitzgerald Road, police said, at which point the deputies broke off pursuit out of safety concerns.

On Wednesday, April 26th, at 2:03 a.m., deputies spotted the Buick parked at the OYO Motel, at 4419 11th Street. Police said a room was found to be booked by Dominic’s girlfriend.

When no one answered, deputies began to kick down the door, threatening to let a K9 into the room, at which point police said Dominic opened the door and surrendered, the records show.

Dominic Patton has been charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Reckless Driving, Disorderly Conduct, Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Resisting Arrest.

Jacob Patton is in custody on charges of Violating an Order of Protection, Stalking, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest.