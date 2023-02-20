JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police were able to nab a fugitive with a violent criminal record at a local hotel over the weekend.

According to Janesville Police, the department received a tip that Darelle Coffey, 32, was staying at Motel 6.

Coffey was wanted in Pennsylvania for violating his probation for past crimes including attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, burglary, stalking, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Darelle Coffey. Photo: Janesville Police Department

Police sources indicated Coffey had been seen at the hotel on February 16th. Detectives began surveillance and witnessed Coffey coming and going from a hotel room, and got a search warrant. Several rooms were evacuated and negotiators made contact with Coffey by phone on February 19th at 10:30 p.m.

He surrendered at 1:03 a.m., police said.

Coffey is currently housed in the Rock County Jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.