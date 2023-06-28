Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man wanted in connection to an October 2022 shooting was arrested Tuesday.

According to Rockford Police, officers were able to track J’Zeon Aldridge, 18, to a residence in the 600 block of Ranger Street yesterday afternoon.

Aldridge had been wanted since October 25, 2022 on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, among others.

Police entered the residence to arrest Aldridge, later finding a handgun with a fully automatic conversion device and about 70 grams of cannabis.

Aldridge was arrested on the outstanding charges and additionally charged with possession of an automatic weapon, possession a weapon with a defaced serial number, possession of a weapon with no Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) Card, and manufacturing/delivering cannabis.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held without bond.