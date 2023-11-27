ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman wanted since November 17 in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Fairview Avenue has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Yvondia Day, 39, was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on Sunday after turning herself in, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Day is a suspect in a shooting that occurred around 12:35 a.m., officers reportedly found a 33-year-old woman at the Fairview Avenue location suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, Day was involved in an altercation with the woman and shot her once in the chest.

Witnesses at the scene reportedly told police the driver of a darker-colored vehicle shot toward the victim before driving off.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition as of November 17.

Day, a resident of Arkansas, was identified as a suspect at the time of the incident and allegedly knew the victim.

She is currently being held at the Winnebago County Jail and is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday.