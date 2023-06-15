SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Beloit man wanted in two states on heroin and cocaine dealing charges was arrested in South Beloit Thursday, according to a Beloit Police release.

Jarman Green, 39, was taken into custody by South Beloit Police on charges of manufacturing/delivering cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Green had a warrant for his arrest in Beloit for alleged felony fleeing and cocaine manufacturing/delivery.

He also has an active arrest warrant in High Point, North Carolina for alleged heroin delivery.

A search warrant executed on Green’s Beloit residence found 45.53 grams of fentanyl, 63.65 grams of crack cocaine, 23.38 grams of heroin and 19.14 grams of cannabis, as well as a stolen firearm.

Green was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held without bond.

He is due to appear in court Friday.