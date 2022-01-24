Fully vaccinated Illinois teachers to get paid COVID sick leave

FILE – In this Aug. 2, 2021, file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at East Aurora High School in Aurora, Ill. Illinois health care workers and educators from kindergarten through college will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Pritzker said Thursday, Aug.26, 2021, in announcing new safety protocols that also include a fresh statewide mandate for masks to be worn indoors. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Fully vaccinated Illinois teachers will receive paid sick leave if they or their child has to quarantine due to a COVID-19 exposure, according to a new initiative.

Unvaccinated employees who have already used their allotted sick time would not be eligible for paid leave, under the new rule.

Gov. JB Pritzker, the Illinois Education Association and the Illinois Federation of Teachers announced the plan to proote vaccinations on Monday.

“Vaccines are a vital tool in preventing the deadly effects of COVID-19, and those who take the steps to be fully vaccinated against this virus are doing their part to keep everyone safe,” Pritzker said. “They deserve to be able to take the time they need to respond to the ongoing devastating impacts the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on them and their families. This collaborative initiative will provide paid administrative leave for education employees who, despite doing all they can to keep themselves and their communities safe, continue to have their lives and livelihoods disrupted by COVID-19.”

“This legislation provides important relief and ensures that education personnel can afford to take time off if they or they families become ill with COVID,” said Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery.

This joint initiative provides the following protections for educators, school employees, and their families: