ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city council approves funding from the federal government to keep an early childhood education program running. The Head Start program will receive nearly $8.7 million to continue its operations.

The Head Start program exists to serve some of the most vulnerable children and families.

“Parents are their child’s first teacher, so we work to reinforce that and partner with the children of families that we serve,” said Anqunette Parham, Executive Director of Health and Human Services for the City of Rockford.

From helping expecting parents to preparing kids for kindergarten, it’s an important resource to keep funded.

“A lot of the consulting services that we utilize, we have mental health consultants and other things like that, and some of our partnerships,” said Parham. “Transportation for our program is a huge cost. The funds will cover all those things as well as training and technical assistance.”

The funding allows the staff to continue to break down any barriers to education.

“We definitely took a hit as a result COVID in terms of just the ability to engage with parents and families and really make them an integral part of their child’s educational journey, so we are working hard to get back to that,” said Parham.

Returning to the fundamentals is one of the main focus points for the next year.

“We have some dynamic teachers and staff members who love our children and love our families,” said Parham. “So we are really excited to get back to the basics.”

Head Start works with Rockford Public Schools, childhood centers, and daycares. The home visitor teaching program has teachers work directly with parents in their homes.

“We’ve got some amazing teachers who have done this work for quite some time and just hundreds of children and families that hold them dearly in terms of the experiences that they have had and the way that our teachers have been able to come into that family’s environment and help parents to fully embrace their role as their child’s first teacher.

The Head Start program has served hundreds of children in the Rockford area since 1965.

For more information, visit the City of Rockford’s Head Start program website.