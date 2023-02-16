ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of Miguel Perez, who was gunned down in Rockford on Saturday while he waited in a parked car, has started a fundraiser to help cover expenses.

The GoFundMe has been started by Perez’ brother-in-law to help the family meet expenses.

“Miguel had been off work for almost a year due to a bad car accident. Because of this, he lost the life insurance he had through work. So this money will be used for the funeral expenses. Also because he was off work, there was some accrued debt that now needs to be paid off,” wrote Johnathan Trevino.

Photo: Sheila Trevino

According to police, Perez, 54, was waiting in his car while his family members were going door to door in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue around 11:46 a.m.

Witnesses said a white vehicle passed and the occupants fired shots at Perez’ car as it went by, killing him.

“The vehicle he was in when shot was currently our only vehicle. It is being used in the murder investigation, with no word to how long it will take to get it back. Even if and when we do get it back, we do not want to drive in it and may not get the value from it due to this incident,” Trevino wrote.

“He was a loving, hospitable, and caring husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, coworker, and neighbor. Anyone that met him was drawn to him,” Trevino added.

A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the suspect, but his identity has been withheld by law enforcement due to his age. He is still at large and is being sought by police.

Any information should be given to the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900, or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers, (815) 963-7867.