Fundraiser held in Belvidere for annual VetsRoll veterans event

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Symphony Northwoods Care Center held a drive-thru lunch Thursday to raise funds for the annual VetsRoll event.

The VetsRoll organization sends former members of the military to Washington D.C. each year to visit war memorials.

Organizers sold brats and hot dogs to give back to those who’ve served.

“We’ve all had to be creative and think outside the box a little, but on how we can support the different groups in the community and really just show the veterans that we’re thinking of them and we support them, even though things might look a little different this year,” said Care Transistion Coordinator of Heartland Hospice, Janine Idstein.

VetsRoll has sent approximately 2,000 veterans to the nation’s capitol since it began in 2010.

