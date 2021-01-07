Fundraiser selling t-shirts for fallen K9 officer Loki

BOONE COUNTY (WTVO) — A local group is raising money after a local K9 officer was killed on-duty. The ‘Heart of a Hero’ fund is selling t-shirts, hoodies, and stickers as a memorial.

The Boone County Sheriff’s K9 officer was killed last month when the squad car he was in was hit by a drunk driver.

Loki’s handler, Deputy Robert Rosenkranz, was conducting a traffic stop on I-90 when his squad car was hit with Loki inside.

Rosenkranz, who sustained minor injuries during the incident, had been working with Loki since September 2019.

If you are interested in making a purchase to help the fund, click here. All proceeds will be given to the Boone County Sheriff’s K9 Unit.

MORE HEADLINES: