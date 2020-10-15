Fundraiser set for fallen Winnebago County Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini, Jr

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fundraiser has been set up following the death of Winnebago County Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini, Jr.

Gasparini’s sister-in-law started a GoFundMe account, saying the money will go to support the deputy chief’s children and their future educational expenses.

So far, $2,500 has been raised. The family is hoping for $10,000.

Gasparini passed away unexpectedly on Sunday.

