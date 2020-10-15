ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fundraiser has been set up following the death of Winnebago County Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini, Jr.
Gasparini’s sister-in-law started a GoFundMe account, saying the money will go to support the deputy chief’s children and their future educational expenses.
So far, $2,500 has been raised. The family is hoping for $10,000.
Gasparini passed away unexpectedly on Sunday.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Residents picking up the pieces after massive Loves Park apartment fire
- Fundraiser set for fallen Winnebago County Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini, Jr
- Disney adds new content advisory to Peter Pan and other films that include stereotypes
- Gun sales have already surpassed 2019 totals as women, first-time buyers arm themselves
- Is Twitter down? Thousands report issues
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!