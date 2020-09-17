Fundraiser started for victims of deadly Orangeville house fire

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A GoFundMe memorial has been started for the man and two children killed in a deadly house fire in Orangeville Wednesday morning.

According to the fundraising site, the fire broke out in the home while Alisha Johannsen was away at work, and killed her boyfriend, Jonathan Robey, 40, her son Garret Johannsen, 11, and the couple’s son Beaux Robey, 4.

Fire crews were called out around 3 a.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the house when they arrived.

Investigators say they are still looking into what started the fire. Investigators say it doesn’t appear foul play was involved but the fire is still under investigation by the state fire marshal.

