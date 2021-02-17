Fundraiser started for victims of Freeport house fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A GoFundMe has been started to help raise funds for a father and daughter in Freeport who lost everything in a house fire on Monday.

The fire, in the 400 block of S. Kenwood, happened around 12:05 a.m. No one was home, but several cats died in the fire.

Firefighters say the blaze was caused by a space heater.

“So please whether you can help a little or even a lot of simply just keep sharing this post and help me to help them thats [sic] all that they need,” wrote Abeela Brown, who started the fundraiser.