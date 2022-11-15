ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals hosted a luncheon Tuesday to award charitable giving.

The event marked National Philanthropy Day and was held at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, at 200 South Bell School Road.

Among this year’s recipients were Wray Howard, who was recognized as an outstanding fundraising volunteer, and Dawn Reints, who was honored with the Outstanding Community Service Award.

Organizers say the day serves as a reminder that philanthropy is alive and well in Rockford.

“A unique quality that all of our award recipients share is just their selflessness. All of them give generously, most likely when nobody is watching,” said Brittany Frieberg, president of the Rockford chapter. “It’s their quiet giving that carries us forward and makes our community a stronger place. And it’s important to pause and celebrate those people.”

Eyewitness News anchors Eric Wilson and Mimi Murphy served as emcees for the event.