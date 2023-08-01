ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Funeral arrangements are now set for a longtime Rockford public servant.

A funeral mass for Dominic Iasparro will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Rd.

A visitation will be held the day before at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. It will run from 4-8 p.m. A second visitation will take place for an hour prior to the funeral.

Iasparro died suddenly over the weekend. He served the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Rockford Police Department for more than 40 years.

Dominic Iasparro was 74.