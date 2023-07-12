ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for 10-year-old Destiny Huggins, who was kidnapped and murdered in Rockford on Sunday.

Services will be held at Gatlings Chapel, 10133 S Halsted Street, in Chicago.

A public viewing will be held Wednesday, July 19th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a funeral service to follow a visitation at 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 20th.

Destiny’s mother has asked mourners to wear white and pink in honor of her daughter.

GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family with funeral expenses.

According to Rockford Police, around 12:07 p.m. Saturday, Destiny’s mother told authorities that the 6-year-old had come home and told her a man had taken her sister from outside their 9th Avenue home.

Around 12:40 p.m., a man reported finding Destiny’s body outside an abandoned home in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue.

Antonio Monroe, 44, the registered sex offender accused of the crime, is also a suspect in a July 5th death investigation in Schaumburg, according to police.

Schaumburg Police say Monroe is a suspect in the death of Natalie Negray, who was found dead in a hotel room on July 5th. The manner of her death is still under review by the Cook County Medical Examiner.