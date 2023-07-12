ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for 10-year-old Destiny Huggins, who was kidnapped and murdered in Rockford on Sunday.

Services will be held at Gatlings Chapel, 10133 S Halsted Street, in Chicago.

A public viewing will be held Wednesday, July 19th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a funeral service to follow a visitation at 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 20th.

Destiny’s mother has asked mourners to wear white and pink in honor of her daughter.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family with funeral expenses.

According to Rockford Police, around 12:07 p.m. Saturday, Destiny’s mother told authorities that the 6-year-old had come home and told her a man had taken her sister from outside their 9th Avenue home.

Around 12:40 p.m., a man reported finding Destiny’s body outside an abandoned home in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue.

Antonio Monroe, 44, the registered sex offender accused of the crime, is also a suspect in a July 5th death investigation in Schaumburg, according to police.

Schaumburg Police say Monroe is a suspect in the death of Natalie Negray, who was found dead in a hotel room on July 5th. The manner of her death is still under review by the Cook County Medical Examiner.