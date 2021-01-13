Funeral Saturday for Boone County K9 killed by drunk driver

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Sheriff has announced a funeral ceremony will be held Saturday for a K9 officer killed by a drunk driver last month.

K9 Loki’s handler, Deputy Robert Rosenkranz, was conducting a traffic stop on I-90 on December 26th when his squad car was hit with Loki inside.

Rosenkranz, who sustained minor injuries during the incident, had been working with Loki since September 2019.

The funeral will occur on Saturday, January 16th at 10 a.m. in front of the Boone County Public Safety Building, at 615 North Main Street.

Although police say the public is encouraged not to attend, due to current COVID-19 restrictions, it says the ceremony will be streamed on Facebook.

According to a press release, “At 9:15 am, a Sheriff’s Police Escort Team will pick up K9 Loki at the Emergency Vet Care Clinic of Rockford. The team will escort K9 Loki to South University Drive, just east of Show Place 16. At 9:30 am, from South University Drive, a police procession will escort K9 Loki to the Public Safety Building. The processional route will be east on Business 20, south on North State Street, east on Madison Street and north on North Main Street.”

